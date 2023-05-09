Coming mNRA vaccines through your food?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Four simple steps listed in order to protect yourself from getting inadvertently "vaccinated" if you have stood firm and never received the "kill shot:"
1. Contact your congressmen/women/they/them/he/she/shim/whatever to vote for bills requiring disclosure on packaging if there is mNRA in the product.
2. Eat organic.
3. Buy from trusted local farmers.
4. Grow your own food.