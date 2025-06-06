© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHOA! Steve Bannon UNLOADS on Elon Musk
“President Trump empowered him more than anyone’s ever been empowered, and people like me said you’re making a mistake—This is a bad guy—He’s going to turn on us”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/whoa-steve-bannon-unloads-elon-musk-president-trump/
-----------
Elon Musk drops Epstein 'bomb' in worst slur yet against Trump as their public break-up turns ugly
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14784545/elon-musk-donald-trump-jeffrey-epstein.html