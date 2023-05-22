© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP
中共特务以虚假身份注册100多个社交媒体账号，由同一个人掌管所有账户，发布虚假信息，专门诋毁郭文贵先生。
CCP agents registered more than 100 social media accounts under false identities, with the same person in charge of all accounts, and posted false information specifically to discredit Miles Guo.
