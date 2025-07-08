sleepng at DMK airport Thailand

When you travel you invariably have to sleep at an airport. Sometimes I actually plan to sleep at airports most of the time if I can and if I have an early flight I always sleep at the airport. Takes a lot of worry out of me that missing my flight or something I worry about silly things. Anyway in Asia the airports have one thing in common the air conditioner is full on 100% of the time and after the people have thinned out the places are freezing I mean freezing. Time to put all your clothes on before you get to sleep because you won't I don't know how people can sleep in a T-shirt and shorts when the air conditioner is set on 16. I don't really know if it's that low but it's freezing.