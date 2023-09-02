The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks with Bloodgood

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Another blessed Saturday Warriors Of Light!

I pray your week and now weekend is full of the presence of the Lord and all of the good that comes with it.

Enjoy this moment with one of the greats of Christ centered Rock 'n' Roll. And may God richly bless you now and all of the days of your life!

Video credit:

BLOODGOOD - 2007 Live in Norway

CHRISTIAN METAL NOISE

@christianmetalnoise

https://www.youtube.com/@christianmetalnoise

Christ Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth

On US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net