Trump: Actions Vs Words | Donald Jeffries (TPC #1,675)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Book: https://www.amazon.com/American-Memory-Hole-Historians-Disinformation/dp/1510781943
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
STOP HUMAN TRAFFICKING | Baz ARC: https://www.recoveryofchildren.org
Blue Light Therapy | Promo Code TOMMY https://www.bluroom.com
PREPPER FOOD | MUST USE THIS LINK Heaven’s Harvest shelf food for 10% OFF: http://HeavensHarvest.com/tommy
TESTOSTERONE SUPPLEMENTS | Promo Code TOMMY: https://www.nutronicslabs.com/?ref=TOMMY
CHAGA SUPPLEMENT | Promo Code TPC: https://alaskachaga.com?bg_ref=ceSC5UIl6P
Upload your podcast or news at YOURNEWS: https://yournews.com/area/top-stories/
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan
Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Paypal: [email protected]
Cash App $tommycarrigan
Follow the show:
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPC_clips