Iranian Foreign Minister - Started Talks with the United Nations Secretary-General regarding the Latest Developments in Gaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian started talks with the United Nations Secretary-General regarding the latest developments in Gaza
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.
Countries voting against Arab-backed UN resolution on Gaza:
🇦🇹 Austria
🇭🇷 Croatia
🇨🇿 Czechia
🇫🇯 Fiji
🇬🇹 Guatemala
🇭🇺 Hungary
🇮🇱 Israel
🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
🇫🇲 Micronesia
🇳🇷 Nauru
🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
🇵🇾 Paraguay
🇹🇴 Tonga
🇺🇸 United States
Iran’s foreign minister said groups attacking US forces in Syria and Iraq are acting independently, and haven’t received orders or instructions from Tehran