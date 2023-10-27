Iranian Foreign Minister - Started Talks with the United Nations Secretary-General regarding the Latest Developments in Gaza

61 views • 10/27/2023

Iran’s foreign minister said groups attacking US forces in Syria and Iraq are acting independently, and haven’t received orders or instructions from Tehran

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian started talks with the United Nations Secretary-General regarding the latest developments in Gaza

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.