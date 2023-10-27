BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iranian Foreign Minister - Started Talks with the United Nations Secretary-General regarding the Latest Developments in Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
10/27/2023

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian started talks with the United Nations Secretary-General regarding the latest developments in Gaza

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

Countries voting against Arab-backed UN resolution on Gaza:

🇦🇹 Austria

🇭🇷 Croatia

🇨🇿 Czechia

🇫🇯 Fiji

🇬🇹 Guatemala

🇭🇺 Hungary

🇮🇱 Israel

🇲🇭 Marshall Islands

🇫🇲 Micronesia

🇳🇷 Nauru

🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea

🇵🇾 Paraguay

🇹🇴 Tonga

🇺🇸 United States

 Iran’s foreign minister said groups attacking US forces in Syria and Iraq are acting independently, and haven’t received orders or instructions from Tehran



iranisraelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
