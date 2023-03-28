Easter Differently! Everyone Wants to go to Heaven, But Nobody Wants to Die ...

Today, Diesse Ghis from Personocratia talks about a subject that is important and that is festive at first glance, it is called Easter, the resurrection of Jesus.



And at first glance as I said, it is sympathetic, it is joyful, it is festive but we must not forget that the resurrection of Jesus is intimately linked to passion, the passion that evokes everything that came before, that is to say the suffering and the torments that Jesus experienced throughout the period preceding his resurrection.

It is up to us. We have to make the choice. To stay in this old world of death or to resurrect, to resurrect to life without death.

Resurrection WITHOUT death!

The question is; are you going to comply and volunteer your infinite power to them or, are you going to courageously face what ever comes next?

Many more challenges will continue to intensify, whether we want to accept this or not. It is important to be in awareness and understanding that the Divine has a plan. We are facing the end of humanity because the human being is ready for his evolution towards…the New Species, the Divine Being.

Due to my peaceful non-cooperation, I went to prison. I describe my prison experience in my book:

TRUE FREEDOM IS INSIDE OF ME. Please visit my bilingual website

➡️ My website: http://withinmypower.com French and English

The only solution is very simple: I must connect to my true self, my soul. Easy to say, NOT SO EASY TO DO.

- I consult and offer tools so that you can find your individual solution, by making contact with your soul.

Your soul will then effectively guide you through the upcoming, long lasting, turbulent transition.😍

email address: [email protected]

➡️ My website: http://withinmypower.com

➡️My channels: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5qyBta8hP3sp/

https://odysee.com/@divine.infinite.love8:f

https://crowdbunker.com/channel/K7Asnhyd

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCasStJaxaVyS-gvoQTmH2fQ

https://cascadacaferetiro.convertri.com

https://www.personocratia.com/en/