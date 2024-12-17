US-backed HTS will be much worse than Assad! Ex-CIA Iraq, Libya, Syria whistleblower Susan Lindauer

– Syria – Assad has gone and HTS has taken over – was it a ‘surprise’ or a deal brokered by ‘Art of the Deal’ Trump or others?

– Susan Lindauer, peace campaigner and ex CIA agent, how Assad’s father had a contract out on her, but she’s not pro the new government

– Susan Lindauer: Israelis taking over parts of Syria. Will Islamists congregate in Syria to attack Israel? Richard Medhurst, who was arrested for being ‘pro Hamas’

– Independent journalist Richard Medhurst ‘The Syrian Revolution Is A Lie’

– Lavrov on why Russia couldn’t support Assad anymore. What happened to Syrian army? Lebanon weak and poor like Syria.

– Starmer visits Akrotiri Military base in Cyprus. Starmer tells troops at base deploying Gaza spy planes ‘the whole world is relying on you’

– Douma and Goutha ‘chemical weapons’ attacks wrongly blamed on president Assad just Western ‘big lie’ propaganda – 1982 Oded Yinon plan continuing? Greater Israel

– Ex-US Army Psychological warfare officer Scott Bennett dies suddenly, age 54, from pancreatic cancer, after getting back from Ukraine where he had been collecting evidence of Ukrainian war crimes – was Scott bumped off?

– Scott Bennett’s book ‘Shell Game’ about funding for Jihadi networks from the 1980s through the Union Bank of Switzerland [included with this week’s email].

– EXCLUSIVE: Fatima gives a report from Gaza – UN agency for Palestinian refugee (Unrwa) has warned that 945,000 Palestinians in Gaza are at risk of exposure

– The late Queen Elizabeth believed every Israeli was “either a terrorist or a son of a terrorist”

https://english.pravda.ru/opinion/161335-syria-falls/





The pandemic madness that we have all experienced, due to an artfully spread viral disease whose cures are being purposely denied to the population of much of the world, allowed the most despicable component of the Anglo-American (in particular) and Western (in general) Deep State to bring to the White House an old demented man who could be easily manipulated. The original plan to reshape Eastern Europe and the Middle East was thus allowed to continue and regain momentum after its simple slowdown due to the first Trump presidency.





The Montreaux Convention, which has regulated the passage of warships through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits since 1936, prevented Russia (at war with Ukraine) from supplying Damascus via the shortest sea route, effectively turning the Black Sea into a lake that is both semi-Russian and semi-American. The Russian Special Military Operation itself quickly turned into a war of attrition against Ukraine (locally) and NATO (globally) and this has, as was natural and inevitable, drained a lot of Russian human and material resources. Now that Syria has fallen, Russia has also lost its naval bases and the Mediterranean has become an American lake from which Moscow is banished, the other NATO members being mere feudal vassals always obedient to Washington's orders.





Then there is Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu used with cruel cunning the opportunity offered by Hamas's limited attack on 7 October 2023 to unleash the final ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied territories through their organized genocide in response. Hezbollah was in fact the only force in the region that was geographically close enough to counter the Zionist entity without fear of defeat in an open military confrontation. But it was first invalidated with the explosive hacking of the pagers used by its leaders and military officers (an operation carried out by Israeli intelligence) and then decapitated with the complete elimination of its historical leadership with the usual and well-tested bombing that was as intense as it was inhumane.





The subsequent, limited and apparently unsuccessful Israeli invasion of Lebanese territories bordering Israel was the diversion that forced Hezbollah to fight at home, staying close to Israel and inevitably leaving out Syria, which was the real focal point of the issue. Now that Syria has fallen, what remains of Hezbollah finds itself physically isolated from Tehran because there is no longer the supply corridor from which it had always benefited and which General Soleimani had improved. It is therefore only a matter of (little) time before the "Party of God” is finally defeated and Lebanon too dismembered.





