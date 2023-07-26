Nigel Farage reacts to NatWest boss Alison Rose resigning over Coutts account row

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The CEO of NatWest Group, Dame Alison Rose, has resigned with immediate effect after admitting a ‘serious error of judgement’ in discussing confidential details of
Nigel Farage’s bank account with a senior BBC journalist.
Nigel Farage reacts to the resignation, saying, 'frankly, I think the whole board needs to go'.