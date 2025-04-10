ISRAEL & TRUMP'S WAR PLAN! - Mainstream Alternative Media Meets With Netanyahu - Trump Promises $1T

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump in Washington as the so-called "peace president" who wants to "cut spending" proclaims he will spend 1 trillion dollars on defense spending this year in favor of Israel. The largest defense budget ever.





As Trump pulls out and pushes in a chair for his boss Netanyahu and Israel continues to murder women and children in the tens of thousands while sparking war with Iran, the Mainstream Alternative Media met in secret with Netanyahu.





Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, Jessic Kraus and other opportunist shills met with the Israeli leader in private and were angered when the news went public.





Hollywood stars and Mainstream Media personalities have long been flown out to Israel, shown the wall and had private talks with Netanyahu as part of a propaganda campaign. This meeting took place in Washington.





The meeting surrounded "stopping" antisemitism among Trump supporters and alternative media. In reality, these pathetic cowards likely got their marching orders.





After the meeting, Tim Pool claimed those who were against Israel had "Israel derangement syndrome."





He also claimed Qatar which gets marching orders from Israel was behind the "antisemitic" content online.





What a loser.





Meanwhile, people like Nick Sortor called for people to be arrested and deported for protesting Israel's slaughter of Palestinians.





As David Icke has long pointed out and exposed, the Mainstream Alternative Media is spreading psyops to misdirect people from the truth and direct people towards a new narrative that keeps them on their knees.





The proof is in the pudding. It is blatant.





These controlled opposition shills will stop at nothing if it means more opportunities for them. They're the new CIA controlled Anderson Coopers. They're the new BBC. They're the new Fox News.





No one watches Mainstream Media anymore. Instead, they're directed to alternative media. The alternative medias who dare speak the truth are buried by algorithms and bankrupted (like us) while called "negative" for simply telling the truth. The Mainstream Alternative Medias get boosted by the social credit algorithms to keep people forever on a path towards zero discovery and zero real world solutions.





This is a hallmark of what the Tavistock Institute did for decades. How can people not see it?





Prepare for what comes next.





