The Top Concern of the WEF of One Mind Towards a New One W...

Here are the links to the information mentioned in this video.





Source: YouTube





Video title: Special Address by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission | Davos 2024





Full link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXtVb4WWwUg









Source: Wikipedia





Title: Ursula von der Leyen





Full link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ursula_von_der_Leyen









Source: Australian Government Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and the Arts





Article title: Misinformation and disinformation





Full link: https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/media-communications-arts/internet/misinformation-and-disinformation









Source: Vision Christian Media





Article title: Most Repressive Speech Laws In Australia





Full link: https://vision.org.au/news/most-repressive-speech-laws-in-australia/









Source: Norton Rose Fulbright





Article title: Bill C-63: The Online Harms Act





Full link: https://www.nortonrosefulbright.com/en-au/knowledge/publications/307d02f8/bill-c-63-the-online-harms-act





.......





Subscribe:





Feel free to check out and subscribe to the Child Of The Light YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@childofthelight888





Also, I've launched a blog dedicated to those in search of absolute truth: https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com





-------





Are you a sinner in need of a Saviour?





Romans 3:23 King James Bible





23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;





Romans 6:23 King James Bible





23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.





Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved.





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Bible





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Bible





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.





The Reason Why our Lord Jesus Christ Died for Us.





Romans 3:25 King James Bible





25 Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God;





AND:





Romans 5:11 King James Bible





11 And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.





-------





God bless you all.





God is true. Jesus Christ is the Lord and He lives.