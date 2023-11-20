Last Night Israeli Tanks Surrounded the Indonesian Hospital and targeted it

Last Night Israeli tanks surrounded the Indonesian Hospital and targeting it

Israeli tanks continue shelling the Indonesian Hospital in the north of #Gaza.

Several casualties have been reported in the Israeli attack on the hospital, including the injury of the head of the orthopedic department of the Indonesian hospital, Dr. Adnan Al-Barsh, who moved recently from Al Shifa Hospital after the Israeli military forcefully emptied it.

Cynthia... I saw a photo of this wounded doctor. He looked very bad, sitting in a small chair, his surgical gown, lower part covered in blood. He looked gut shot, his hands folded across that part, with his eyes closed, most likely fatal, when there is no way to help him.

Israeli forces prevented emergency medical workers from treating this Palestinian doctor, detained him until he died.

