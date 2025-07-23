Satanism completely BANNED in Russia for the first time

After Supreme Court OUTLAWS and recognizes the 'International Satanist Movement' as extremist

Part of move to combat ideologies against traditional spiritual and moral values.

More: 🚨RUSSIA BANS INTERNATIONAL SATANISM MOVEMENT

The Russian Supreme Court, following a joint lawsuit from the Prosecutor General's Office and Ministry of Justice, has banned the "International Satanism Movement" for promoting extremism.

The movement is linked to typical Satanist crimes like ritual killings, cannibalism, rape, and grave desecration.

After February 2022, Satanists openly backed the Ukrainian army.