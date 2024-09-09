9/8/2024

Galatians 6:3-8 The Arrogance Of Man Does Not Bring Blessing From God

Intro: You probably don’t know or have ever met an arrogant, boastful, proud person that gets on your nerves have you? I didn’t think so. I believe there are more of those type people around than I have ever seen! People believe something and not only won’t change their minds but they want you to believe just like they do and get angry if you don’t. Our American media is cancelling people who don’t believe what they want them to believe. I have been cancelled on YOutube. That is arrogance! What happened to free speech? It’s gone and it’s going to get worse. Man in his pursuit of the god of power…..has become the arbiter of truth…… not the Bible, not common sense, not love for each other, not compassion, not fairness…… but power!! ……. and being god gives you absolute power! Such arrogance! We are that arrogant today. Romans 1:21-22 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. 22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.