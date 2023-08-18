BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Underwater phone EMF test
Merializer
Merializer
10 followers
1
243 views • 08/18/2023

In this video the RF measured with the Cornet ED88T was in mW/m² (milliwatts per meter square ).

SAR (Specific Absorption Rate), how the industry determines safety,
can be seen here:
https://youtu.be/rDmQkM1VQKY

EEVblog:
https://youtu.be/HZ21DX9kA7c

I didn't use salt in the water. It is said that salt improves shielding somewhat. Maybe interesting if you wanna do more tests.

More underwater tests (different ones) can be seen in the second half of this video:
https://www.brighteon.com/0d6d7c56-26a1-4af1-a3ed-a84da203d2ef

Cornet:
http://www.radmeters.com/Cornet-ED88TPlus.html
 https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard

New Esmog Spion:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/

Studies:


EMF sensitivity:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea

EMF Bio-effects:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv

Keywords
emfbraindiyradiationcell phonewatertestrfheadphoneunderwatersarrf radiationcornet ed88tunder wateresmog spionmobile phone radiationin waterphone waterphone underwateremf waterrf watermobile phone underwaterspecific absorption ratesar test
