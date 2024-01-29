MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT: Slovakia’s Prime Minister Announces Inquiry into the “Covid Circus” and the Vaccines
“We will publish and tell the Slovak public what really happened during this Covid period,” declared PM Robert Fico.
He accused the previous governments of prioritizing pharma’s interest over the public’s:
“They made a lot of money from unnecessary purchases of various medical supplies and vaccines.”
Furthermore, Fico confronted public officials, accusing them of turning a blind eye to vaccine-related cardiovascular deaths.
