META/Facebook's "Jewish Diaspora" chief Jordana Cutler tells Israelis she used her position to carveout "specific protections for Israelis and Jews."
"We banned content claiming Zionists run the world or control the media..."
Speaking before Cutler at the same event, former US Sen. Norm Coleman declared: "The masters of the universe are Jews!"
"We've got Altman at AI, we've got Zuckerberg, we've got Sergey Brin ... Jan Koum, who founded WhatsApp—it's us!"
Source @Information Liberation
