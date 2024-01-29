Over the past three days, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction of the front has rapidly begun to deteriorate. After the capture of the village of Krokhmalne by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the defense of the Ukrainian army began to crack at the seams along the entire front line of the Kupyansk direction. So, starting from the evening of January 27, war correspondents began to spread information that the Russian army had also managed to capture the nearby villages, Tabayevka and Kotlyarovka. Moreover, according to them, Russian troops also took control of strategic heights near the village of Berestovoy. However, the bad news for the Ukrainian High Military Command and its NATO military advisers did not end there..................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN