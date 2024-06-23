© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah: “To whom it may concern”Adding:
🔴 Yemeni Armed Forces: We carried out two joint operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance targeting 5 ships in Haifa Port and the Mediterranean Sea.
Yemeni Armed Forces: The first operation targeted 4 ships in Haifa Port, including two cement carriers and two general cargo ships.
Yemeni Armed Forces: The four ships belong to companies that violated the ban on entering occupied Palestinian ports and were targeted by drones.
Yemeni Armed Forces: The other operation targeted the ship (Shorthorn Express) in the Mediterranean Sea with several drones.
Yemeni Armed Forces: Both operations achieved their objectives successfully, with accurate and direct hits, thanks to God.
Yemeni Armed Forces: With God's help, we will continue to carry out our joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance to support and defend the Palestinian people.
Yemeni Armed Forces: Our operations will continue until the aggression is halted and the siege lifted on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
from 𝗕𝗔𝗕 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗕 𝗬𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡