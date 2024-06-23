Hezbollah: “To whom it may concern”Adding:

🔴 Yemeni Armed Forces: We carried out two joint operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance targeting 5 ships in Haifa Port and the Mediterranean Sea.

Yemeni Armed Forces: The first operation targeted 4 ships in Haifa Port, including two cement carriers and two general cargo ships.

Yemeni Armed Forces: The four ships belong to companies that violated the ban on entering occupied Palestinian ports and were targeted by drones.

Yemeni Armed Forces: The other operation targeted the ship (Shorthorn Express) in the Mediterranean Sea with several drones.





Yemeni Armed Forces: Both operations achieved their objectives successfully, with accurate and direct hits, thanks to God.

Yemeni Armed Forces: With God's help, we will continue to carry out our joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance to support and defend the Palestinian people.

Yemeni Armed Forces: Our operations will continue until the aggression is halted and the siege lifted on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.





from 𝗕𝗔𝗕 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗕 𝗬𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡