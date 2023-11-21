Liz Crokin | VAMPIRE HUNTER | Episode 8

THE MEDIA IS PIZZAGATE! Bombshell Report: John Podesta’s pal who debunked pizzagate arrested for child porn. Slade Sohmer worked as the editor-in-chief of The Recount — a left-wing news outlet that’s covered up Pizzagate for years — and was arrested for over a thousand images of child porn and for producing it. This is not the first time a member of the media who worked for an outlet that’s “debunked Pizzagate” has been arrested for child sex crimes. Liz explains how this is a pattern and proof members of the media are involved in Pizzagate. Elon Musk calls out Media Matters stating they’re “pure evil”. How Media Matters is also involved in Pizzagate — and tied to James Alefantis & Comet Ping Pong — and have aggressively covered it up! The truth about Pizzagate is finally coming out seven years after the Podesta E-mails came out. Visit https://www.mypillow.com/crokin TODAY using Code CROKIN









Visit https://www.officialsynapse.com/ TODAY using Code LIZSYN









Visit https://bh-pm.com/ TODAY using Code CROKIN









CLICK ABOVE TO SUBSCRIBE TO LIZ’S RUMBLE CHANNEL









You can find all of Liz’s content, donate and shop at LizCrokin.net