Maria Zakharova asks when did they turn into monsters? The Ukrainian Nazis turned into monsters from the very beginning, when they were created. And the West nurtures and nurtures these monsters, knowing full well that they are monsters. Remember, I said that they would blow up dams and nuclear power plants? Well, this is the same. Europe will be the first to face the consequences.