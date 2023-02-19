AzusaSt.com, 2-19-23 Last Days

These Days ARE the Last Days and WE ARE THAT Last Generation. And WE ARE in the Time of Sorrows (Birth Pains) can you not see it? Just watch the news and you will see that we are in the Birth Pains described in the Bible. These 'pains' will continue, grow stronger and come closer and closer together right up until we (the faithful) are Raptured out of harm's way, like Noah & his family and Lot & his family and others. Then God unleashes wrath and Satan unleashes his wrath and hell comes to this earth. (YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE HERE FOR THAT).

I was CALLED to be a Last Days Watchman with dreams & visions. The Holy Spirit called me (Watchman), I did not call myself a Watchman. And I had a very hard calling and just like Jonah, I said 'NO' and I ran from my calling. But God refused my 'NO' answer. And God put my feet upon His path. And just like Jonah, I ended up in my Nineveh as well.

The Holy Spirit told me to: 'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And THAT is what I have been attempting to do ever since. (TO TELL THE PEOPLE JUST WHAT IS COMING). ( I KNOW BECAUSE I HAVE SEEN IT ).

We WILL LOSE POWER - and (when you lose power, YOU LOSE WATER ALSO). WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US. We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the word of Almighty God, (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible or the 1611 KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women (who are in sin) and are not inspired by God. This is why we use ONLY the KJV Bible Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb


