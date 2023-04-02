© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🏳️🌈 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Tennessee Law Restricting Drag Performances
A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law placing strict limits on drag shows just hours before it was set to go into effect, siding with a group that filed a lawsuit claiming the statute violates the First Amendment.
The decision comes after Memphis-based Friends of George’s, an LGBTQ+ theater company, filed the federal lawsuit Monday against Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and the state.
🔗 ARTICLE:
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/politics/federal-judge-temporarily-blocks-tennessee-law-restricting-drag-performances/3228036/?amp=1