VAX POISONED POP STAR SICK IN BED CANCELS CONCERT
218 views • 4 months ago

Due to health circumstances, Lizzo has been forced to make the difficult decision to cancel her concert in Montreal.

The “Truth Hurts” singer appeared to be hurting fairly badly herself when she shared the news in a video message posted to Instagram on Thursday.

A tearful Lizzo — wearing a face mask and wrapped in a blanket — explained that she’s currently suffering from an illness that makes it impossible for her to perform.

“I had a sore throat last night and a headache, and I went to bed. I woke up this morning and my body is weak and I have chills, and my head hurts,” Lizzo said in the video. “Normally, if it’s just a cold, I’d shower, I’d eat, take some medicine and it gets better. But this is getting worse.”

“I think it’s the flu,” Lizzo added, “and I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today.

5/5/2023

https://www.imdbDOTcom/news/ni64066550/

###

"MY BEST FRIENDS SURPRISED ME W A BDAY TRIP!!! THEY ALL GOT VACCINATED FOR MEEEEEE!!! HOW MANY TIKTOKS SHOULD I MAKE THIS WEEK BESTIES?"

2021-4-25

https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@lizzo/video/6955139679729487110

