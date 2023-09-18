Hell-i-vision

Our original 2016 DVD, just recently pulled by youbube after all these years, so we now have re-uploaded it both here and on Bit Chute. It had many thousands of views before the big tech lap dogs apparently considered it "misinformation"(?) somewhere during the last couple of weeks.

Oh well. with each thing they shut down on us, we try to double our replacement attempts.

In the time of our Savior, the more people they martyred, the more there came multiplied numbers of believers stepping in to seek justice and take their place.

So take heart and stand for the full truth like the believers in Yeshua's day! Turn off your televisions and open your Bibles with us! 📖👍