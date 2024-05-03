BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Berlin, where the defense-industrial company Diehl Plant is on Fire - makes Iris-T Air Defense System used in Ukraine
12 months ago

In Berlin, there is a fire at the defense-industrial company Diehl.
Toxic smoke from the fire at the plant has covered part of Berlin.
Residents are asked to close doors and windows and turn off air conditioners. 

Diehl, among other things, produces the Iris-T air defense systems used in Ukraine.

Rybar had this to say:

In Berlin, a major fire broke out on the premises of a German defense company Diehl Defence - a manufacturer of air-to-air missiles and IRIS-T air defense systems. The fire occurred in the galvanic coating workshop and was accompanied by the release of toxic substances.


The burned-out building belonged to Diehl Metal - a subsidiary that produces metal structures (https://www.diehl.com/metall/en/products/copper-alloys/) for the automotive and electrical industries, although *theoretically* it could also make missile components. The production of IRIS-T missiles and their components is carried out at plants in Überlingen, Nuremberg and other cities.


Nevertheless, this is the second such incident in recent times: two days ago, unknown persons set fire (https://ria.ru/20240501/germaniya-1943293728.html) to the dacha of Armin Papperger - the head of another defense concern Rheinmetall, which also supplies its products to the so-called Ukraine. In general, an interesting trend is emerging.

#Germany #Ukraine

@rybar

Regarding the continuation of the topic of the fire on the territory of the German defense company Diehl Defence subsidiary, it can be noted that this is at least the third similar incident that has occurred at NATO defense industry facilities recently.


In April, there was first a fire (https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/661dd0ad9a7947acc9b0e13c) at a facility in Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA, and then an explosion (https://t.me/rybar/59248) at a BAE Systems plant in Monmouthshire, UK. The nuance is that both factories specialized in the production of 155mm artillery ammunition, which is now being supplied to the so-called Ukraine.


📌 Of course, we cannot claim that the incidents were necessarily the work of some saboteurs. It is much more likely that it was equipment wear and tear or personnel safety violations, exacerbated by a sharp increase in orders: these are the reasons behind most accidents in both civilian and military production.


However, the third fire at NATO defense plants does allow us to hope that Russian specialists may have achieved something. And the Western media will anyway attribute it all to the ubiquitous Petrovs and Boschirovs.

#Germany

@rybar


russiaukrainegermanyrussianukrainiansmo
