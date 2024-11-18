'DC wants Ukraine to hold on to part of Kursk region until talks begin' - BBC on Biden's decisions.

'Washington wants Ukrainians to hold on to part of Kursk region until talks begin' - BBC on Biden's decisions.

Kiev has not yet received permission to use British Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, The Sun reports.

The publication notes that the U.S. continues to block the use of British missiles, despite having approved the use of its own ATACMS systems for limited strikes deep into Russian territory.

The C-Lion1 telecommunications cable between Finland and Germany has been severed, according to the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

This is Finland's only underwater cable that connects directly to Central Europe and runs alongside the Nord Stream pipelines, the publication reports.