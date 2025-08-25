© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Let them bomb us. Stay strong."
Ahmed, the son of martyred journalist Hossam al-Masri, was handed his father’s camera, retrieved from the rubble of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, where Hossam was killed in an Israeli airstrike today. (video posted)
Despite Israel, his story survives.