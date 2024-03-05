Noticeable Enthusiasm Gap in Democrat Areas in Minn & NC on Super Tuesday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Noticeable Enthusiasm Gap in Democrat Areas in Minnesota and North Carolina on Super Tuesday. David Zere and Ben Bergquam report noticeably low voter turnout at polling locations in Democrat strongholds in both Minnesota and North Carolina.
