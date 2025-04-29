Problems With China Shipping and Ideas for You to Prepare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
What is most essential that you buy now? The stoppage of products from China is beginning, slightly noticeable, until the stored inventory is sold from warehouses across the USA. Then by Mid to Late June, there will be visible empty shelves of any possible product from China. I present a timeline and how people may react as the news is pushed across the nation to drive frenzied buying.
My Patriot Supply
Preparedness doesn’t have to be a fight. These savings are the victory!
https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=270
💧 Innovative Water Storage That Blows Barrels Away! There are few things you can count on in a major disaster—having your water supply cut off is one of them.
https://www.alexapure.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=9&affid=270
⚡⚡⚡⚡ 3300 Solar Generator System w/ EMP Intercept Technology + FREE Waterproof 200W Solar Panel by Grid Doctor
https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/products/grid-doctor-3300-emp-solar-generator?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=12&affid=270
🔥 InstaFire make fire-starting and off-grid living easy https://www.instafire.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=10&affid=270
🎙️ Civilization Cycle Podcast https://adapt2030.libsyn.com
----------------------------------------------------------------
TikTok https://tiktok.com/@civilizationcycle
YT https://youtube.com/@civilizationcyclepodcast
----------------------------------------------------------------