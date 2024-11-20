BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 15 - God Wins In The End Part 9
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
1906 followers
244 views • 6 months ago

Tremulous skeins of destiny

flutter so ethereally

around me – but then I feel

its embrace is that of steel.

~The Book of Counted Sorrows


An ancient evil arises once more, prophecies are being fulfilled, and the Last Days are upon us. Those same prophecies tell us exactly how this plays out - God Wins In The End.


Remember this, and shew yourselves men: bring it again to mind, O ye transgressors.


Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me, Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure… yea, I have spoken it, I will also bring it to pass; I have purposed it, I will also do it.

~Isaiah 46:8-11


Some say the world will end in fire,

Some say in ice.

From what I’ve tasted of desire

I hold with those who favor fire.

~Robert Frost


*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*


Credits:

AshleyHays2.0 tiktok

Nephilim Death Squad

Sarah Ronis


Japanese Documentary or TV - Not sure whose

Warfare/Lara Logan clip

@itsmorganfr tiktok

Hellraiser movies

Nefarious movie

Kanye West

Steve Bannon’s War Room

Laura Loomer




Docuseries links


https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/


https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/


Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid

https://redpillliving.com/sleep


If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!


  💵www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/donate- Single AND Recurring Donation Options

▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV

  ▶️ Telegram Chatroom - https://t.me/+wW74vLWlDTZlZGMx


www.TheSerapeum.com

Social Media Links : www.TheSerapeum.com/Links


Sponsors:

www.RedPillLiving.com - Health & Beauty - Value Holistics & Quality

CarbonShield60 - Doubled Lifespan in Mammal Studies!

TimeStop - The Worlds Premier Beauty Cream! With CarbonShield60!

www.TheGreatAwakeningCoffee.com - Gourmet Coffee for Patriots!

www.GreenPillLiving.com - High Potency Full Spectrum CBD.

www.TheGreatAwakeningBooks.com - Censored Books for Patriots.

Bestselling Book Attacked by MSM: Qanon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening - www.TheBookofQanon.com


TheSerapeum.com is the worlds largest library of the occult (censored) and hidden history of Mankind, and Nephilim Kind. The Seed of the Serpent lives on, and the Seed War continues.


Welcome to the Seed War: You've been Warned.


At TheSerapeum.com, We Cover Ancient Aliens, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, Elongated Skulls, Biblical and Scriptural Deep Dives, Censored History, and Who Runs the World - as well as what THEY Believe and Worship (And the Cosmology They are Hiding From Us), Culture & Christ, get informed and involved, Join us in TheSerapeum.com


NOTE: any action by any media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".

Keywords
godaliensgroomingdeep stateflat earthconspiracyufosgiantsfallen angelsnephilimgenesis 6watchersgog and magogtrans agendarulers of darknessgod winsbiblical earthseed of the womanseed of the serpentseed warstationary earththe seed warsatanism in schoolsreturn of the watchers
