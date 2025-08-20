© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Optical microscope analysis of the Monster energy drink, performed by Rafa Calvin.
Artificial structures with self-assembling magnetic properties are visible, along with nanobots and quantum dots.
These are nanotechnological formations that are out of place. Other people are asked to please perform the same observation under a microscope.
In the Red Bull drink, our Japanese friends have already observed nanotechnological elements with similar characteristics.
Source @La Quinta Columna International
