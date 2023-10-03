The Mark of the Totalitarians - Maria Zeee at the Reawaken America Tour, Las Vegas 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zeee speaks at the Reawaken America Tour in Las Vegas, 2023 to expose the plan of the globalists to bring in the Mark of the Beast and AI totalitarian society.
Notes from the presentation can be found below:
ING de-banks Maria: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/zerotime-ing-de-banks-maria-zeee-media-hits-back-at-channel-9/
Soldiers training against their own people: https://www.defence.gov.au/news-events/news/2023-02-17/soldiers-prepare-people-protection
AAP hit piece with UN response: https://www.aap.com.au/factcheck/no-the-un-has-not-called-for-the-legalisation-of-pedophilia/
'8 March Principles': https://idpc.net/publications/2023/03/the-8-march-principles-for-a-human-rights-based-approach-to-criminal-law-proscribing-conduct
Monash removed Melbourne Experiment: https://www.monash.edu/mada/events/archive2/01-2023/2020/the-melbourne-experiment
UN Article on Melbourne Experiment: https://www.un.org/en/un-chronicle/covid-19-sustainable-development-and-melbourne-experiment
Proof of Weather Modification Projects in US: https://zeeemedia.com/interview/world-first-chemtrails-the-smoking-gun-geoengineering-contracts-exposed/
Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics: https://www.doherty.edu.au/cumming-global-centre-for-pandemic-therapeutics
CSIRO Strengthening Pandemic Preparedness: https://www.csiro.au/en/work-with-us/services/consultancy-strategic-advice-services/csiro-futures/health-and-biosecurity/strengthening-australias-pandemic-preparedness
Biden's Nanotechnology Initiative: https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/NNI-FY23-Budget-Supplement.pdf
WHO erases dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of persons: https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/pdf_files/wgihr2/A_WGIHR2_7-en.pdf
Stop the Global Agenda: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/stop-the-global-agenda
UN Political Declaration: https://www.un.org/pga/77/wp-content/uploads/sites/105/2023/06/Zero-draft-PPPR-Political-Declaration-5-June.pdf
UN Unexpected Message from the Future: https://www.un.org/en/academic-impact/un75-unexpected-message-future
Remaking the World Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment: https://bostonglobalforum.org/publications/the-age-of-global-enlightenment/
