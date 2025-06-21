© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lehecka Stuns Draper at Queen’s Club 2025 Wimbledon Warning Shot! 🎾🔥
Czech star Jiri Lehecka delivered a dominant performance against Britain's Jack Draper in the Queen’s Club semifinal. With blistering aces and fearless play, Lehecka has sent a strong message ahead of Wimbledon 2025. Watch how the rising contender powered through the heat and the home crowd!
