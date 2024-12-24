⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (24 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated armed formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, three motor vehicles, and four 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Dvurechnaya, Zagryzovo, Kopanki, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by AFU assault units were repelled.





The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 troops, three pickup trucks, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, one Bukovel-AD and one Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation along the front line and hit formations of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Serebryanka, Seversk, Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault unit was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 250 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade close to Krasnoarmeysk, Udachnoye, Zverevo, Andreyevka, Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Shevchenko, and Novoolenovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Ten AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 585 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured personnel carriers, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer.

▫️The Vostok Group's units captured more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of one motorised infantry brigade, one mechanised brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Vremevka, Konstantinopol, Neskuchnoye, Razliv (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault unit was repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 160 troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-S howitzer, and one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.



▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation along the front line and defeated manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades close to Nikolskoye, Pridneprovskoye, and Yantarnoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 troops, three motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition and UAV depots, as well as engaged clusters of the enemy's manpower and military hardware in 146 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 65 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 38,420 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,967 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,504 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,969 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,469 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.