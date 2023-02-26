Evidence of the Manufacturing of Silver's Price Volatility that Dissuades Investors

My SubStack channel - please subscribe: https://jensendavid.substack.com/

Silver's price shows wild volatility over protracted periods however, when we look closer, we see that the silver price trades almost perfectly linearly with gold when a correction factor is applied. Given that gold and silver have very different supply and demand drivers, this uniformity of price action is prima facie evidence of price-setting using algorithms - and market fraud.

Get ready for a price reset as price fixing causes insufficient supply to market of physical metal and opportunity.