Evidence of the Manufacturing of Silver's Price Volatility that Dissuades Investors

Silver's price shows wild volatility over protracted periods however, when we look closer, we see that the silver price trades almost perfectly linearly with gold when a correction factor is applied. Given that gold and silver have very different supply and demand drivers, this uniformity of price action is prima facie evidence of price-setting using algorithms - and market fraud.
Get ready for a price reset as price fixing causes insufficient supply to market of physical metal and opportunity.