UNGODLINESS & UNRIGHTEOUSNESS AGAINST GOD 2, Job 12:7-9; Jeremiah 5:22; Psalm 19:1-6; 2 Kings 17:15;, 20241030

Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA

7 But ask now the beasts, and they shall teach thee; and the fowls of the air, and they shall tell thee:

8 Or speak to the earth, and it shall teach thee: and the fishes of the sea shall declare unto thee.

9 Who knoweth not in all these that the hand of the Lord hath wrought this? Amen! (Job 12:7-9)

The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.

2 Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge.

3 There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.

4 Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun,

5 Which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race.

6 His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof. Amen! (Psalm 19:1-6)

