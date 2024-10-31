BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UNGODLINESS & UNRIGHTEOUSNESS AGAINST GOD 2, Job 12:7-9; Jeremiah 5:22; Psalm 19:1-6; 2 Kings 17:15;, 20241030
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
9 views • 7 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

 

But ask now the beasts, and they shall teach thee; and the fowls of the air, and they shall tell thee:

Or speak to the earth, and it shall teach thee: and the fishes of the sea shall declare unto thee.

Who knoweth not in all these that the hand of the Lord hath wrought this? Amen! (Job 12:7-9)

The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.

Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge.

There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.

Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun,

Which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race.

His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof.  Amen! (Psalm 19:1-6)

* * * * *

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

