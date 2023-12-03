NY Senator Fights Back Against Quarantine Isolation Rules

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator George Borrello is a conservative representing New York’s 57th district in the State’s Legislature. He, along with other lawmakers and the citizens’ group Uniting NYS successfully sued Governor Hochul to prevent a gross overreach of power through the addition of Rule 2.13 to the Health Code, dubbed “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures”, which gives the state the ability to quarantine people “temporary housing locations” Indefinitely.