© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Oncologist Unveils One of the Biggest Lies About the COVID-19 Shots
Myocarditis is a “much bigger problem than public health officials have admitted,” lamented Dr. William Makis.
He mentioned two studies with alarming findings, especially in teenagers.
A study in Thailand found a ONE IN THIRTY incidence of cardiac damage, such as myopericarditis or subclinical myocarditis, among teenagers after their second Pfizer dose.
Furthermore, a Swiss study of 800 healthcare workers who received a COVID booster shot showed similar rates of cardiac damage, approximately 1 in 35.
As such, Dr. Makis said this:
“Myocarditis following the COVID vaccination has been one of the biggest lies of the pandemic, coming from public health officials who’ve told us that myocarditis is mild and it’s rare. That was a big lie.”