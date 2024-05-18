How COVID jabs reprogram software in people’s bodies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID jabs introduce nanotechnology into the bodies of people who were jabbed and this nanotechnology reprograms the software in their bodies. Dr. Alphonso Monzo made this claim when interviewed by Mike Adams. Please tell me in the comment section if you believe this. Do you think Mike Adams also believes this or was he simply politely tolerating this claim?