“Ivermectin Is Safer Than A Sugar Pill To Consume” Says 'Cancer' Surgeon Dr. 'Kathleen Ruddy'
174 views • 1 week ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg pills, 7.5mg Pills, 100mg Capsules, And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44VCbPZ


Original Video Source: https://rumble.com/v595dnu-ivermectin-is-safer-than-a-sugar-pill-is-to-consume-says-cancer-surgeon-dr..html

Video Content Creator: https://rumble.com/user/AndreCorbeil?e9s=src_v1_cbl


“Ivermectin Is Safer Than A Sugar Pill Is To Consume” Says 'Cancer' Surgeon


“You’d have to take a lot to make yourself sick.”

Says Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has also observed multiple late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin.


Ivermectin is also:

• A Nobel Prize-winning discovery (2015)

• Recognized, 2nd to penicillin, for having the greatest impact on human health

• Credited for bringing river blindness to the brink of elimination

• Used globally in HUMANS, with over 3.7 billion doses administered.


Credit to PrepperPeep

