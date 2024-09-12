Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 12, 2024 – HEALTH FREEDOM HISTORY to be made with Trump + RFK victory, attorney Jonathan Emord and ANH-USA

- A stunning historic opportunity now presents itself for REAL reform of FDA, EPA, CDC, USDA, etc

- "FDA Dragon Slayer" attorney Jonathan Emord is joining ANH-USA as general counsel

- A stream of lawsuits will target FDA overreach and its attacks on the First Amendment

- With #Trump in the White House and #RFK Jr at HHS, extraordinary reforms could be achieved

- The FDA is at war with the American people, protecting Big Pharma, Big Food and Big Ag while sacrificing public health

- Full interview with Jonathan Emord and Dr. Rob Verkerk, founder of ANH-USA

- Mike Adams sermon - Jeremiah 10 - The power of CHOOSING GODLINESS in a world infested with satanism





