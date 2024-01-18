Create New Account
On the Brink
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published a month ago

The cabal families that have controlled most of the world’s trade - financial institutions, oil, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, manufacturing, military products, transportation and more - are being exposed and diminished in their effectiveness.

These tyrants are desperately trying to create disturbances and death through poisoning, pandemics, invasions, war and other modalities, to regain their momentum toward full dominance. They have brought us to be nearly on the brink of chaos.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com



