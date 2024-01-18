The cabal families that have controlled most of the world’s trade - financial institutions, oil, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, manufacturing, military products, transportation and more - are being exposed and diminished in their effectiveness.

These tyrants are desperately trying to create disturbances and death through poisoning, pandemics, invasions, war and other modalities, to regain their momentum toward full dominance. They have brought us to be nearly on the brink of chaos.





