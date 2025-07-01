BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SPATIAL AWARENESS IS A THING 🫣 HE WOULD AGREE WITH ME RIGHT BEFORE HE DID THIS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
0
86 views • 2 months ago

𝕰𝖒𝕲 - Oops…


Source: https://x.com/Emilio2763/status/1939684605684011232


Ryan "Krieger" found guilty. Tenn 1st ever Civil Rights Trial! Thanks HT!

https://x.com/DavidsonCoDA/status/1938318676945522792


Idaho sniper's horror Instagram revealed as grandpa hints at motive

Wess Val Roley allegedly launched a barrage of gunfire over several hours around 1.30pm at Canfield Mountain, close to the town of Coeur d'Alene in northern Idaho, killing two firefighters.

AP reports that the Idaho shooter is a 20-year old named Wess Roley. He looks trans to me. https://tinyurl.com/bdedzvev


Neo Nazi Trans shooter killed 2 fire fighters yesterday. but oh wait what's this

https://x.com/bx_on_x/status/1939757633009066125


'Death to the IDF': Glastonbury music festival turns into antisemitic rally

Once considered a symbol of musical freedom, openness, and universal calls for peace and brotherhood, Glastonbury was a festival that united genres,

https://www.israelhayom.com/2025/06/29/death-to-the-idf-glastonbury-2025-turns-into-antisemitic-rally/ [gatekeeping; his handlers are of the (((tribe)))]

epic failrooftop flipperryan krieger mccann guilty chargetroon shootingglastonbury antisemitism narrative
