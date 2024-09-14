BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
8 1/2 Minutes of Blinken - Accuses RT of Stealing the US Playbook - 🤮If you can stomach that long
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
8 months ago

8 and a Half Minutes of Blinken - Accuses RT of Stealing the U.S. Playbook.

Long version... if you can't stomach it, I posted 3 short clips of Blinken posted from RT with their description, comment. Other clips yesterday about this too.

I'm post a funny video made at RT about this so-called Russian espionage. lol!

This video description:

WASHINGTON LAUNCHES HYSTERIA CAMPAIGN TARGETING RUSSIAN MEDIA COMPANY #RT - U.S. Secretary of State Blinken claims in 1st video RT engaged in Kremlin-based covert operations targeting elections of U.S. and other countries, imposing sanctions on media group and its journalists, launching counter "diplomatic campaign" with UK and Canada treating its journalism as "espionage".

ADDING, Maria Zakharova, forwarded from Pepe Escobar:

Maria at the BRICS Press Summit:

"Yesterday, Russian journalists were targeted by the United States. This is not an accident, this is not a mistake, this is a chain of planned actions to which our journalists-Rossiya Segodnya, RT, Sputnik (even guests of their broadcasts!)- have been submitted year after year for several years.

 I urge you to express support for our colleagues (Russian journalists and media), because a crime is being committed against them-this is an attack on freedom of speech, an attack on the journalistic profession, an attack on human dignity. We must show solidarity."





politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
