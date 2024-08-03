BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ultraman Club - Tatakae! Ultraman Kyoudai!! (1992, Arcade)
14 views • 9 months ago

Ultraman Club - Tatakae! Ultraman Kyoudai!! (Confrontation! Ultraman Brothers!!, ウルトラマン倶楽部 - 戦え！ウルトラマン兄弟！！) is a shoot'em up developed by Allumer and published by Banpresto. It was probably only released in Japan.

You take control of one of the many Ultraman characters and fight kaijuu and aliens.

There are eight worlds divided into six stages each. Each stage consists of single screen. You control your character from a top-down view. Each stage is riddled with enemies, and you need to kill off all enemies. Some stages also have generators which spawn enemies until you destroy them. Your character has a beam attack with limited reach and a special attack which has no limited reach and also goes through walls. The special attack needs energy, which is indicated by a gauge. You can refill the gauge by collecting blue or golden medals. There are eight characters to choose from. Each has different attacks and differs in terms of health and speed. Items, like the medals, are dropped by enemies when you hit them. Most of them only give points, but one calls an aerial strikes which destroys all enemies in its path. Hearts restore health.

The game can be played in two-player co-op.

Keywords
shootemuparcade gamebanprestoultramanallumer
