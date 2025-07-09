© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There’s a feud between Iran and the West that’s spanned coups, sanctions, and standoffs.
But it didn’t start in 1979, or with Mossadegh, or even with modern Iran. It goes back over 2000 years - to the Persian Empire.
That’s where we find one of the oldest stories ever told - the battle of good vs. evil, of freedom vs tyranny.
This origin story helps to understand what has been unfolding for the past century, continuing until today...