Speaking in Poland, Dutch MEP Rob Roos exposes the various ways unelected globalist technocrats at the EU are attempting to seize complete totalitarian control—including the fabricated "climate crisis", digital ID, CBDCs and the war on farmers.





"They are trying to control CO2. If you control CO2, you control people, because everything we do in life is about CO2 emissions: living, breathing, eating, travelling. So if you can control that, you can control people's lives."





"Now they have introduced the digital identity and the central bank digital currency, so they can see everything we do, and they can control everything we do, because they can shut off our financial system whenever they want. We have seen it already in Canada during the Covid crisis."





"They want to abolish the nation state, because once that happens they have complete control. We are heading towards what I call a new kind of communism."





Source:

https://m.youtube.com/live/7DcDc30Nn-I



