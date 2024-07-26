Life Changing PCR Test Injury

Our guest today is Angela Tondi. Angela will tell us the story of how she came to be injured by the swab used to perform the PCR test. The swab was inserted into her nose in a painful manner and caused her to start leaking spinal fluid. It has affected her sense of smell and taste to the point that she is barely able to eat. It’s a story you don’t want to miss.





